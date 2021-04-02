Casteddu4Special, il sogno di Luca

02 apr 2021

Una visita speciale ad Asseminello. Luca, portiere dei “Casteddu4Special”, è riuscito qui a coronare il suo grande sogno: allenarsi con la prima squadra rossoblù. Dal “2° livello” dei campionati della Divisione Calcio Paralimpico e Sperimentale alle sessioni di lavoro con i calciatori professionisti di Serie A: tra emozioni, sorrisi e parate. Lo sport come strumento di inclusione sociale: un messaggio da lanciare con forza in occasione della “Giornata mondiale per la Consapevolezza sull’Autismo”, celebrata oggi, venerdì 2 aprile.

Luca para per “I Fenicotteri” di Oristano, la squadra che assieme ai “Tukiki” di Milano” rappresenta il Cagliari - con il nome di “Casteddu4Special” - nei campionati ufficiali Figc della Dcps. Quando arriva al Centro sportivo di Assemini, accompagnato da Francesca Cappai, l’educatrice del team, l’emozione è a mille. Maglia gara, pantaloncini, calzettoni e scarpette: si può entrare in campo. Ad accoglierlo trova il preparatore Paolo Orlandoni e la squadra portieri: “Ti va di allenarti con noi?”. E il sogno diventa realtà.

Prese alte, parate basse: Luca ascolta con attenzione le indicazioni di mister Orlandoni, ripropone i gesti tecnici e segue i consigli di Guglielmo Vicario e Simone Aresti. I suoi occhi brillano letteralmente di gioia. La sessione prosegue: tuffi laterali, esercitazioni per il tiro, prima con il destro, poi di sinistro. A fine allenamento il saluto di mister Leonardo Semplici: “Torna presto a trovarci”. E in attesa di poter conoscere Alessio Cragno, impegnato con la Nazionale azzurra, per Luca anche un regalo: i guanti di Simone Aresti e il pallone della Serie A. “Sono contentissimo, forza Casteddu!”.

“Lo sport, oltre a essere utile per la salute in generale, è fondamentale per i ragazzi con disabilità intellettivo-relazionale: favorisce l’apprendimento, il contatto con l’ambiente esterno, il rispetto delle regole”, ha affermato Elisabetta Scorcu, Responsabile Eventi, Iniziative e SLO del Club, all’interno del Consiglio Direttivo della Divisione Calcio Paralimpico e Sperimentale della FIGC .“Il Cagliari è stato tra i primi Club in Italia a credere nei campionati di “Quarta” e “Quinta Categoria”: l’auspicio è che le attività – oggi purtroppo bloccate dalla pandemia – possano riprendere presto”.

La storia di Luca e dei Casteddu4Special verrà raccontata durante “O Anche no”, il programma di Rai 2 dedicato all’inclusione e alla solidarietà, in onda questa sera alle 00:30 e domenica 4 aprile in replica alle 9.10.﻿

Casteddu4Special, Luca's dream﻿

On “World Autism Day”﻿

A special visit to Asseminello. Luca, goalkeeper of the “Casteddu4Special” has succeeded in fullfilling his great dream: training with the Rossoblù first team. From the “2bd level” of the Paralympic and Experimental Football Division Championship to training with professional Serie A football players: emotions, smiles and saves. Sport as a tool for social inclusion: a message to be strongly launched on “World Day for Awareness of Autism”, celebrated today, Friday 2 April.

Luca plays for “I Fenicotteri” from Oristano, the team that together with the “Tukiki” from Milan represents Cagliari – with the name of “Casteddu4Special” - in the official FIGC championship of the DCPS. When he arrives at the Assemini Sports Center, accompanied by Francesca Cappai, the team's educator, the excitement is overwhelming. Match jersey, shorts, socks and shoes: you can enter the pitch. The trainer Paolo Orlandoni and the goalkeeping team welcome him: “Would you like to train with us?”. And the dream becomes reality.

High holds, low saves; Luca listens carefully to the indications of Mr. Orlandoni, repeats the technical gestures and follow the advices of Guglielmo Vicario and Simone Aresti. His eyes literally sparkle with joy. The session training goes on: side dives, shooting exercises, first with the right foot, then with the left one. At the end of the training, the greeting of Mr. Leonardo Semplici: “Come back and meet us soon”. And while waiting to meet Alessio Cragno, involved with Italy, Luca receives also a gift: Simone Aresti's gloves and the official Serie A football. “I'm very happy, come on Casteddu”.

“Sport is vital for children with intellectual-relational disabilities; in addition to this is useful for health in general. It promotes learning, contact with the external environment, respect for the rules”, said Elisabetta Scorcu, Manager Events, Initiatives and SLO of the Club, also a member of the Board of Directors of the Paralympic and Experimental Football Division of the FIGC. “Cagliari was among the first Clubs in Italy to believe in the “Fourth” and “Fifth Category” Championships: hoping that activities – today unluckily stopped by the pandemic – will be able to resume soon”.

The story of luca and Casteddu4Special will be told during “O anche no”, the Rai 2 program dedicated to inclusion and solidarity, which will be broadcasted tonight at 00.30 and Sunday 4 april in rerun at 9.10 a.m.﻿