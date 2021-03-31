Alla scoperta di Cagliari
Un tour di Cagliari tra panorami mozzafiato, scorci caratteristici, storia e cultura di una città tutta da scoprire. Turista d’eccezione l’allenatore rossoblù Leonardo Semplici, protagonista del primo dei tre video tematici – anticipati lo scorso 14 marzo alla Sardegna Arena - che costituiscono la campagna promossa dal Cagliari Calcio e dall’Assessorato del turismo, artigianato e commercio della Regione Sardegna, che ha come obiettivo quello di mettere in luce il territorio e le sue eccellenze.
Una città sorta al centro del Mediterraneo, multiculturale ed accogliente. La visita guidata di Cagliari inizia da piazza Yenne, nel cuore del capoluogo, davanti al Cagliari 1920 Store. Si attraversano i quartieri di Stampace, Marina, Villanova e Castello, tra storia e pallone. Nei racconti il mito “pagano” di Gigi Riva, la sacralità di Sant’Efisio. Non mancano i riferimenti a quelli che sono i tratti variopinti dell’intera Sardegna a livello linguistico e culturale. Ecco la chiesa del “martire guerriero”, quella di Sant’Anna, la Cattedrale; sino ad arrivare alle terrazze panoramiche del Bastione dove lo sguardo si apre sulla città, incontra la “Sella del Diavolo” e il mare. Il tour, dopo aver ammirato lo stadio Amsicora, ancora traspirante di quell’emozione chiamata Scudetto del 1970, si può concludere così sulla sabbia del Poetto.
Al video con mister Semplici farà seguito, nelle prossime settimane, quello dedicato all’enogastronomia con protagonista il difensore Daniele Rugani, alle prese con la cucina sarda. Sarà poi il turno di Alessandro Deiola e Joao Pedro, rispettivamente sardi di nascita e di adozione, che affiancano i centenari, nelle suggestive immagini della “Società Umanitaria - Cineteca Sarda”, celebrando così la fierezza e la longevità del popolo sardo.
___
Discovering Cagliari
The Club and the Region of Sardinia promote the treasures of the Island
A tour of Cagliari between breath-taking views, characteristic views, history and culture of a city to be discovered. As an exceptional tourist the Rossoblù coach Leonardo Semplici is protagonist of the first of three thematic videos – shown in preview last March 14 at the Sardegna Arena - which make up the campaign promoted by Cagliari Calcio and by the Department of Tourism, Crafts and Commerce of the Region of Sardinia, which aims to highlight the territory and its treasures.
A city that stands in the center of the Mediterranean, multicultural and welcoming. The guided tour of Cagliari starts from Piazza Yenne, in the city center, in front of the Cagliari 1920 Store. You cross the districts of Stampace, Marina, Villanova and Castello, between history and football. You are told about the "pagan" myth of Gigi Riva, the sacredness of Sant’Efisio. There are references to the colourful features of the whole of Sardinia on a linguistic and cultural level.
Here is the small church of the “Warrior Martyr”, named the Church of Sant'Anna, and then the Cathedral; up to the panoramic terraces of the Bastion, where the city, the “Sella del Diavolo” and the sea will unfold before your eyes. The tour, after admiring the Amsicora stadium, still transpiring with that emotion called the 1970 Scudetto, can thus be concluded on the sand of Poetto.
The video with the coach Semplici will be followed, in the coming weeks, by the one dedicated to food and wine starring the defender Daniele Rugani, coping with Sardinian cuisine. Then again Alessandro Deiola and Joao Pedro, respectively Sardinians by birth and by adoption, will stand by the centenarians, in the evocative images of the "Humanitarian Society - Cineteca Sarda", thus celebrating the pride and longevity of the Sardinian people.