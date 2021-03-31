Alla scoperta di Cagliari

31 mar 2021

+ -

﻿___

Discovering Cagliari

The Club and the Region of Sardinia promote the treasures of the Island

A tour of Cagliari between breath-taking views, characteristic views, history and culture of a city to be discovered. As an exceptional tourist the Rossoblù coach Leonardo Semplici is protagonist of the first of three thematic videos – shown in preview last March 14 at the Sardegna Arena - which make up the campaign promoted by Cagliari Calcio and by the Department of Tourism, Crafts and Commerce of the Region of Sardinia, which aims to highlight the territory and its treasures.

A city that stands in the center of the Mediterranean, multicultural and welcoming. The guided tour of Cagliari starts from Piazza Yenne, in the city center, in front of the Cagliari 1920 Store. You cross the districts of Stampace, Marina, Villanova and Castello, between history and football. You are told about the "pagan" myth of Gigi Riva, the sacredness of Sant’Efisio. There are references to the colourful features of the whole of Sardinia on a linguistic and cultural level.

Here is the small church of the “Warrior Martyr”, named the Church of Sant'Anna, and then the Cathedral; up to the panoramic terraces of the Bastion, where the city, the “Sella del Diavolo” and the sea will unfold before your eyes. The tour, after admiring the Amsicora stadium, still transpiring with that emotion called the 1970 Scudetto, can thus be concluded on the sand of Poetto.

The video with the coach Semplici will be followed, in the coming weeks, by the one dedicated to food and wine starring the defender Daniele Rugani, coping with Sardinian cuisine. Then again Alessandro Deiola and Joao Pedro, respectively Sardinians by birth and by adoption, will stand by the centenarians, in the evocative images of the "Humanitarian Society - Cineteca Sarda", thus celebrating the pride and longevity of the Sardinian people.﻿