“L’umanità ha un unico volto”

22 mar 2021

+ -

﻿____

"HUMANITY HAS ONLY ONE FACE"

Cagliari Calcio against all kinds of discrimination

Cagliari Calcio launches the campaign: “Humanity has only one face”, on occasion of the XVII week of action against racism (21-27 March). In reiterating its strong commitment to promoting the value of diversity, preventing and fighting racism, xenophobia, violence – in sport as well as in everyday life – the Club launches a series of initiatives with the aim of spreading culture of respect and fight all kinds of discrimination, both social and territorial.

Today, Monday 22 March, the symbolic image of the campaign featuring the faces of the Cagliari Calcio family will be broadcasted on the Rossoblù social channels. A representation of the first team – with Joao Pedro, Kwadwo Asamoah and Daniele Rugani – and also a representation of the employees of the Club: women and men, of different racial origins, age, culture, religion; different but the same faces, as “Humanity has only one face”. A message of inclusion, welcome and integration that will also stand out on the LED banners in different corners of the city.

The week will continue with formative meetings - both in presence in Asseminello and via web - aimed at young people in the youth sector. The Club's psychologists and educators, Fabio Zarra and Virginia Marino, together with the head of the Lega Serie A Omar Daffe, will introduce testimony and reflections on racism. The rosters of juvenile teams aged 2006 and 2007, as well as Primavera team, will participate.

The projects conceived by Cagliari are combined with the “Keep Racism Out” campaign, promoted by Lega Serie A and UNAR – National Office against Racial Discrimination of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. “Keep Racism Out” has been included, first of all, in the world of eSports: within FIFA21, in the Ultimate Team mode, video players from all over the world can already obtain the special campaign kit and use it for their own team. Among the testimonials, the rossoblù defender Diego Godin.

The highlight of the activities took place on the 28th day of Serie A: the captains of all teams entered the pitch wearing a special armband dedicated to the campaign: the patch “Keep racism out” was there on the right sleeve of all the players. For the first time all the club of Serie A, through their players, launched a strong message against racism. In a video, broadcasted by the official channels of the League and on the social media profiles of the Clubs, twenty representative players, one for each team, stood together in the fight against racism. Cagliari was represented by the captain Joao Pedro.﻿