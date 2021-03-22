“L’umanità ha un unico volto”
In occasione della XVII settimana d’azione contro il razzismo (21-27 marzo) il Cagliari lancia la campagna: “L’umanità ha un unico volto”. Nel ribadire il suo forte impegno per promuovere il valore della diversità, prevenire e contrastare razzismo, xenofobia, violenza - nell’ambito dello sport come nella vita di tutti i giorni - il Club avvia una serie di iniziative con l’obiettivo di diffondere la cultura del rispetto, combattere ogni forma di discriminazione, sociale e territoriale.
Oggi, lunedì 22 marzo, sui canali social rossoblù, verrà pubblicata l’immagine simbolo della campagna con protagonisti i volti della famiglia del Cagliari Calcio. Una rappresentanza della prima squadra – con Joao Pedro, Kwadwo Asamoah e Daniele Rugani – e dei dipendenti della Società: donne e uomini, differenti per origini razziali, età, cultura, religione; visi diversi ma uguali, perché “L’umanità ha un unico volto”. Un messaggio di inclusione, accoglienza ed integrazione che campeggerà anche sui banner a led in diversi angoli della città.
La settimana proseguirà con degli incontri formativi – sia in presenza ad Asseminello che via web - rivolti ai ragazzi del Settore giovanile. Testimonianze, riflessioni sul razzismo con gli psicologi ed educatori del Club, Fabio Zarra e Virginia Marino, e il responsabile dell'Ufficio Antirazzismo della Lega Serie A, Omar Daffe. Parteciperanno i gruppi squadra 2006, 2007 e la Primavera.
Le iniziative ideate del Cagliari si sposano con la campagna “Keep Racism Out”, promossa dalla Lega Serie A e l’UNAR – Ufficio Nazionale Antidiscriminazioni Razziali della Presidenza del Consiglio dei Ministri. “Keep Racism Out” ha abbracciato, innanzitutto, il mondo eSports: all’interno di FIFA21, nella modalità Ultimate Team, i video giocatori di tutto il mondo possono già ottenere la speciale divisa della campagna ed utilizzarla per la propria squadra. Tra i testimonial il difensore rossoblù Diego Godin.
Il clou delle attività in occasione della 28ª giornata del campionato di Serie A, appena trascorsa: i capitani di tutte le squadre sono scesi in campo indossando al braccio una speciale fascia dedicata alla campagna; sulla manica destra di tutti i calciatori presente la patch “Keep Racism Out”. Per la prima volta tutti i Club della Lega Serie A, attraverso i propri protagonisti, hanno lanciato insieme un forte messaggio contro il razzismo. In un video, pubblicato sui canali ufficiali della Lega e sui profili social delle Società, venti calciatori rappresentativi, uno per squadra, si sono schierati assieme in questa lotta. Per il Cagliari il capitano Joao Pedro.
Together as one team against any form of discrimination.— Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) March 17, 2021
Insieme contro ogni forma di discriminazione.@SerieA @unar_norazzismi #KeepRacismOut #WeAreCalcio#WeAreOneTeam #forzaCasteddu pic.twitter.com/IBSMIPv9Vz
____
"HUMANITY HAS ONLY ONE FACE"
Cagliari Calcio against all kinds of discrimination
Cagliari Calcio launches the campaign: “Humanity has only one face”, on occasion of the XVII week of action against racism (21-27 March). In reiterating its strong commitment to promoting the value of diversity, preventing and fighting racism, xenophobia, violence – in sport as well as in everyday life – the Club launches a series of initiatives with the aim of spreading culture of respect and fight all kinds of discrimination, both social and territorial.
Today, Monday 22 March, the symbolic image of the campaign featuring the faces of the Cagliari Calcio family will be broadcasted on the Rossoblù social channels. A representation of the first team – with Joao Pedro, Kwadwo Asamoah and Daniele Rugani – and also a representation of the employees of the Club: women and men, of different racial origins, age, culture, religion; different but the same faces, as “Humanity has only one face”. A message of inclusion, welcome and integration that will also stand out on the LED banners in different corners of the city.
The week will continue with formative meetings - both in presence in Asseminello and via web - aimed at young people in the youth sector. The Club's psychologists and educators, Fabio Zarra and Virginia Marino, together with the head of the Lega Serie A Omar Daffe, will introduce testimony and reflections on racism. The rosters of juvenile teams aged 2006 and 2007, as well as Primavera team, will participate.
The projects conceived by Cagliari are combined with the “Keep Racism Out” campaign, promoted by Lega Serie A and UNAR – National Office against Racial Discrimination of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. “Keep Racism Out” has been included, first of all, in the world of eSports: within FIFA21, in the Ultimate Team mode, video players from all over the world can already obtain the special campaign kit and use it for their own team. Among the testimonials, the rossoblù defender Diego Godin.
The highlight of the activities took place on the 28th day of Serie A: the captains of all teams entered the pitch wearing a special armband dedicated to the campaign: the patch “Keep racism out” was there on the right sleeve of all the players. For the first time all the club of Serie A, through their players, launched a strong message against racism. In a video, broadcasted by the official channels of the League and on the social media profiles of the Clubs, twenty representative players, one for each team, stood together in the fight against racism. Cagliari was represented by the captain Joao Pedro.