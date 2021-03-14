L’Isola e le sue eccellenze

14 mar 2021

Il Cagliari Calcio e l’Assessorato del turismo, artigianato e commercio della Regione Sardegna proseguono la propria partnership nell’ambito della promozione legata al territorio e le sue eccellenze.

Durante l’intervallo di Cagliari-Juventus, gara della 27ª giornata del campionato di Serie A, sono state proiettate nel maxischermo della Sardegna Arena le preview di tre video al centro di una nuova campagna di comunicazione che ha come protagonista l’Isola e alcune delle sue prerogative, in vari ambiti della sua sfera culturale e sociale. Testimonial d'eccezione, mister Leonardo Semplici e una rappresentanza della squadra rossoblù.

Nel primo video, a tema turismo, l'allenatore del Cagliari è impegnato in un tour alla scoperta delle bellezze della città, tra luoghi simbolo e scenari mozzafiato del capoluogo. Il video dedicato all’enogastronomia vede il difensore Daniele Rugani alle prese con la cucina sarda e la preparazione dei malloreddus. Alessandro Deiola e Joao Pedro, rispettivamente sardi di nascita e di adozione, affiancano i centenari, nelle suggestive immagini della “Società Umanitaria - Cineteca Sarda”, celebrando così la fierezza e la longevità del popolo sardo.

I tre video, trasmessi oggi in via esclusiva per i media presenti allo stadio, verranno pubblicati nelle prossime settimane sui canali social del Club.

The Island and its treasures

The communication campaign of the Club and the Region of Sardinia



Cagliari Calcio and the Department of Tourism, Crafts and Commerce of the Region of Sardinia continue their partnership in order to promote the territory and its beauties.

At half-time of Cagliari-Juventus, match of the 27th day of Serie A, the previews of the three videos were projected on the big screen of Sardinia Area, focussing on a new communications campaign featuring the island and some of its prerogatives, in various areas of its cultural and social sphere.

As a testimonial, the manager Leonardo Semplici and a representation of the Rossoblù team.

In the first video, themed tourism, the Cagliari manager makes a tour to discover the beauties of the city, among symbolic places and breath-taking sceneries of the capital. In the video focussed on food and wine, the defender Daniele Rugani starts to know the Sardinian cuisine and the cooking of mallorreddus. Alessandro Deiola and Joao Pedro, respectively Sardinian by birth and by adoption, flank the centenarians, in the evocative images of the “Società Umanitaria – Cineteca Sarda”, thus celebrating the pride and longevity of the Sardinian people.

The three videos, which will be shown exclusive today for the media representatives at the stadium, will be broadcasted in the coming weeks on the Club's social channels.