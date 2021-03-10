Il Cagliari e GEK Lab assieme

10 mar 2021

Il Cagliari Calcio annuncia di aver stretto un accordo di partnership con GEK Lab, azienda attiva nel campo della medicina personalizzata e del supporto al benessere, con oltre otto anni di investimenti nella ricerca e nello sviluppo di prodotti per lo studio e la diagnosi dell’infiammazione e della loro applicazione clinico-pratica.

Attraverso test specialistici, GEK Lab ha iniziato ad analizzare per ogni calciatore della prima squadra il rapporto personale tra alimentazione e infiammazione, con lo scopo di diminuirne i livelli e prevenirne gli effetti dannosi. Grazie a piani nutrizionali personalizzati, in sinergia con lo staff medico del Club, l’obiettivo è dunque quello di ottimizzare le performance atletiche dei calciatori, aumentandone la resistenza allo sforzo prolungato e diminuendo al contempo il rischio di infortuni.

“Siamo lieti di poterci avvalere della professionalità di GEK Lab, un’azienda che da anni fa della serietà e dell'attenersi al metodo scientifico un tratto distintivo", ha dichiarato la Responsabile Marketing e Comunicazione del Cagliari Calcio, Federica Vargiu. "Per noi è molto importante avere accanto una realtà tanto affidabile nella ricerca di tutto ciò che possa migliorare le prestazioni degli sportivi. È quello che vogliamo per i nostri atleti, nella doppia ottica di perseguire il risultato sportivo e tutelare la salute. La nostra crescita, la capacità di consolidarci ad alto livello passa anche per collaborazioni strategiche di massima qualità come questa”.

Attilio Speciani, direttore scientifico di GEK Lab: “Come immunologo e sportivo io stesso, sono sempre stato attratto dall’inaspettato rapporto tra alimentazione, infiammazione e performance. La scoperta delle interferenze della infiammazione dovuta a zuccheri e alimenti sul metabolismo muscolare e sulla resistenza alla fatica hanno aperto nuove strade applicative alla nutrizione personalizzata, al fine di ottimizzare la performance sportiva. I miglioramenti di ogni singolo atleta, applicati a un intero team di alto livello come il Cagliari Calcio, contribuiranno alla crescita complessiva di tutta la squadra”.

Marcello Granata, vice President of Products di GEK Lab: “GEK Lab è attiva da anni anche nel mondo dello sport e ha messo il proprio know-how a disposizione di atleti di élite e amatoriali di varie discipline sportive come calcio, basket, atletica e ciclismo. La competenza di GEK Lab si affianca all’importante realtà del Cagliari Calcio, a supporto dell’attuale linea strategica orientata a mettere in pratica le migliori e più innovative ricerche scientifiche per massimizzare le performance degli atleti”.

Cagliari and GEK Lab together

Partnership agreement signed

Cagliari Calcio announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with GEK Lab, a company involved in the field of personalized medicine and wellness support, with over eight years of investments in research and development of products for the study and diagnosis of inflammation and their clinical-practical application.

Through specialized tests, GEK Lab has begun to analyse the personal relationship between nutrition and inflammation for each player of the first team, with the aim of decreasing their levels and preventing their harmful effects.Thanks to personalized nutritional plans, in synergy with the Club’s medical staff, the goal is therefore to increase the athletic performance of the players and their resistance to sustained efforts and at the same time decreasing the risk of injures.

“We are pleased to be able to avail ourselves of the professionalism of GEK Lab, a company that made seriousness and adherence to the scientific method a distinctive trait long ago – said the Head of Marketing and Communication of Cagliari Calcio, Federica Vargiu – It is very important to rely on such a reliable company alongside in the search for everything that can improve the performance of the athletes. This is what we want for our players, in the double perspective of pursuing sporting results and protecting their health. Our growth, the ability to consolidate ourselves at a high level also passes through strategic collaborations of the highest quality like this one”.

Attilio Speciani, scientific director of GEK Lab, said: “As an immunologist and sportsman myself, I have always been attracted to the unexpected relationship between nutrition, inflammation and performance. The discovery of the interference of inflammation due to sugars and foods on muscle metabolism and resistance to fatigue have opened new ways of applying to personalized nutrition, in order to improve sports performance. The improvements of each individual athlete, applied to an entire high-level team such as Cagliari Calcio, will contribute to the overall growth of the whole team”.

Marcello Granata, Vice President of Products of GEK Lab, said: “GEK Lab has also been involved for years in the world of sport and has made its know-how available to élite and amateur athletes in various sports such as football, basketball, athletics and cycling. The expertise of GEK Lab joins an important Club like Cagliari Calcio, in support of the currant strategic line aimed at putting into practice the best and most innovative scientific research in order to increase the performance of athletes”.