Il Cagliari vola con Ryanair

25 feb 2021

Il Cagliari Calcio e Ryanair, la compagnia aerea n. 1 in Italia, hanno sottoscritto un accordo per voli charter sino al termine della stagione 2020-21. Già al fianco del mondo del calcio, il vettore - che conferma così il suo interesse nell’ambito dello sport e la volontà di supportare club ben radicati nel territorio - garantirà i trasferimenti aerei della squadra in occasione delle prossime trasferte nella Penisola: i rossoblù voleranno a bordo di charter dotati di tutti i comfort.

“Annunciare questa collaborazione tra il Club e Ryanair ci rende molto felici", dichiara la Responsabile Marketing e Comunicazione del Cagliari Calcio, Federica Vargiu. “Si tratta di un legame dal valore ancora più forte alla luce del periodo complicato che tutti stiamo attraversando, nel quale risultano difficili anche gli spostamenti più elementari. Per questo abbiamo scelto un partner che ha un rapporto saldissimo con la nostra terra e che ha individuato la Sardegna come base operativa, evidenziandola una volta di più quale ponte verso la Penisola e l’Europa”.

Chiara Ravara, Head of Sales, Marketing and International Comms ha dichiarato: “In qualità di compagnia n. 1 in Italia, siamo lieti che anche il Cagliari Calcio – come tanti altri club del panorama sportivo italiano – abbia scelto di volare a bordo dei nostri aeromobili per le loro trasferte per il resto della stagione”

____

Cagliari Calcio flies with Ryanair

Charter agreement between the Club and the airline

Cagliari Calcio and Ryanair, Italy's no. 1 airline, have signed an agreement for charter flights until the end of the 2020-21 season. The airline, which already supports the world of football, confirms its interest in sport and its desire to support clubs with strong local roots. Ryanair will guarantee air transfers for the team during their forthcoming trips in Italy: the red and blue team will fly on chartered aircraft equipped with all of the necessary comforts.

"We are very happy to announce this collaboration between the Club and Ryanair," said Federica Vargiu, Marketing and Communication Manager of Cagliari Calcio. "It is a bond of even greater value in light of the complicated period we are all going through, in which even the most basic travel is difficult. For this reason, we have chosen a partner that has a very strong relationship with our country and that has identified Sardinia as its operational base, highlighting it once again as a bridge to the Italian mainland and Europe".

Chiara Ravara, Head of Sales, Marketing and International Comms said: "As Italy's No.1 airline, we are delighted that Cagliari Calcio - like so many other Italian sports clubs - has chosen to fly on board our aircraft for their away trips for the rest of the season".