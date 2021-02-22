Semplici nuovo allenatore del Cagliari

22 feb 2021

Il Cagliari Calcio comunica di aver affidato la guida tecnica della prima squadra a Leonardo Semplici che ha firmato un contratto con il Club sino al 30 giugno 2022. Assieme al mister arrivano in rossoblù Andrea Consumi in qualità di vice allenatore, il preparatore atletico Yuri Fabbrizzi, i collaboratori tecnici Rossano Casoni e Alessio Rubicini.

Nato a Firenze, il 18 luglio 1967, Leonardo Semplici inizia la sua carriera da allenatore nel 2004 sulla panchina del Sangimignano, che conduce subito alla promozione in D. L’anno dopo passa al Figline Valdarno, con cui è artefice di un’autentica impresa sportiva: nell’arco di quattro stagioni vince tre campionati e conduce la squadra dall’Eccellenza alla Lega Pro, conquistando inoltre la Supercoppa di Lega di Seconda Divisione.

Dopo le esperienze con Arezzo e Pisa in Lega Pro, resta in Toscana per allenare la Primavera della Fiorentina, incarico che ricoprirà per tre stagioni: arriva sino alle semifinali nel campionato 2013-14, lancia tanti giovani di talento e fa giocare bene le sue squadre.

Risultati che lo portano nuovamente alla guida di una prima squadra: approda alla Spal nel dicembre 2014 e inizia un nuovo ciclo di storici successi. Nella stagione 2015-16 vince il campionato e la Supercoppa di Lega Pro; l’anno successivo conquista il campionato di B e porta così la Spal in A, dove mancava da 49 anni. Nelle due stagioni seguenti con i ferraresi centrerà sempre l’obiettivo della permanenza nella massima serie.

Professionalità, duttilità, praticità: Leonardo Semplici è pronto a prendere le redini della squadra rossoblù.

Buon lavoro, Mister.

Semplici new Cagliari’s head coach

He signed a contract until 2022

Cagliari Calcio announces that it has entrusted the responsability of the first team to Leonardo Semplici, who signed a contract with the Club until June 30, 2022. Along with the coach, Andrea Consumi joins the team as assistant coach; Yuri Fabbrizzi as fitness coach; Rossano Casoni and Alessio Rubicini as assistants.

Born in Florence on July 18 1967, he started his career as a coach in 2004, at Sagimignano, immediatly led to promotion to D. The following year he moved to Figline Valdarno, with which he was the architect of an authentic sporting feat: he won three Leagues out of four seasons and brought the team from Eccellenza to Lega Pro, also conquering the Supercoppa di Lega of Seconda Divisione.

After his experiences in Lega Pro with Arezzo and Pisa, he stayed in Tuscany to coach the Fiorentina’s Primavera, he held position there for three seasons; he brought the team to the semifinals of the 2013-14 championship, launching a lot of skilled players and making his team play well.

These good results led him again to run a first team; he arrived at Spal in December 2014 and began a new cycle of historical successes. In 2015-16 he won the championship and Supercoppa of Lega Pro; the following year he won Serie B and brings Spal to Serie A, where they had been absent for 49 years. In the next two seasons with the Ferraresi he always hit the goal of permanence in Serie A.

Professionalism, ductility, practicality: Leonardo Semplici is ready to take the reins of the Rossoblù.

Good luck with your job, Coach!