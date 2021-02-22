Capozucca nuovo Direttore Sportivo

22 feb 2021

+ -

Il Cagliari Calcio comunica di aver affidato con decorrenza immediata a Stefano Capozucca l’incarico di Direttore Sportivo del Club. Il lavoro di Pierluigi Carta proseguirà all’interno della Direzione Tecnica Sportiva: a lui il compito di dirigere il coordinamento tra Club ed Area Tecnica.

Classe 1955, per Stefano Capozucca si tratta di un ritorno nell’Isola: come Direttore Sportivo del Cagliari ha centrato nella stagione 2015-16 la pronta risalita in A; l’anno successivo la squadra ha conquistato 47 punti che sono valsi una tranquilla salvezza, ottenuta matematicamente con quattro giornate di anticipo, e l’undicesimo posto finale.

Il neo DS potrà mettere nuovamente a disposizione del Club tutta la sua lunga esperienza di dirigente sportivo, il carattere e il pragmatismo che da sempre lo contraddistinguono.

Buon lavoro, Stefano.

____

Capozucca new Sporting Director

Appointment effective immediately

Cagliari Calcio announces that, with immediate effect, Stefano Capozucca has been entrusted with the role of Sporting Director of the Club. Pierluigi Carta's work will continue within the Technical Sport Department: he will direct the coordination between the Club and the Sport Area.

Born in 1955, Capozucca returns to Sardinia: as a Sporting Director of the Club, he achieved an immediate return in Serie A, back in the season 2015-16; the following year the team reached 47 points, which earned them to save themselves with any difficulty. The certainty of being saved was obtained four games before the end of the season, the team reaching finally the 11th place in the table.

The new Sporting Director will once again be able to make available to the Club his long experience as a sports manager, the temper and pragmatism that have always distinguished him.

Good luck, Stefano.