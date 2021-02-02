La nuova stagione del Cagliari Calcio eSports
Continua l'avventura del Cagliari Calcio nel mondo degli eSports, a quasi tre anni dall'inizio di questo cammino: un percorso che ha visto il Club lanciarsi, tra i primi della Serie A italiana, nel mondo dei videogiochi competitivi. Tra molteplici competizioni, eventi ed esperienze in una realtà sempre più in crescita.
Uno step ulteriore è ora rappresentato dalla nuova partnership con il team Exeed, tra le società leader negli eSports in Italia. Ambizione, innovazione e competitività tra le prerogative, con un roster di top player sui maggiori titoli esportivi. Cruciale il ruolo di Adidas, partner tecnico del Cagliari Calcio e di Exeed e determinante nel promuovere una collaborazione di ampio respiro per proiettare le due realtà nell’élite degli eSports.
L’eSerieA TIM, innanzitutto. Il Club prenderà infatti parte alla neo nata competizione dedicata alla massima serie calcistica, nella passata stagione bloccata dal Covid-19. Il vivace giallo della terza maglia, per l’occasione divisa ufficiale, verrà difeso dai pro player Daniele “Dagnolf” Tealdi e Francesco “Obrun” Tagliafierro su FIFA, Giuseppe “Spagnols88” Spagnolello e Alessio “Alexiov” Scarlatta su PES. Affiancati nelle altre competizioni dal top-52 su FIFA20, piattaforma Xbox, Matteo “RiberaRibell” Ribera.
Una grande novità è però lo sbarco del Club su titoli extra calcistici: Cagliari Calcio | Exeed darà battaglia ai migliori team europei sui popolarissimi Fortnite, con la stella Andrea “Ragezfn” Titone e il creator Manuel “Return” Grassi, e Rocket League, con il trio Dreams-Mikes-Re Ultras.
Tante le rubriche previste sui profili social dedicati al Cagliari Calcio eSports, con pro player e fan che si alterneranno come protagonisti assoluti di format live e non. Su Twitch in primis ecco quindi show match, gameplay e talk show che riempiranno un calendario settimanale votato all’intrattenimento puro. Come gli invitational di FIFA e PES, ideati per ricreare sfide con i top team italiani ed europei, o il format “Become a Pro”, uno show virtuale per scovare i migliori talenti amatoriali su Fortnite. Senza dimenticare tante altre rubriche a forti tinte vintage, dedicate agli appassionati nostalgici del genere.
“Sin dal primo momento abbiamo ragionato in prospettiva, puntando a crescere ad ogni step affrontato in questi anni”, spiega il social media manager Simone Ariu. “La partnership con Exeed va in questa direzione e oggi siamo molto orgogliosi di poterla sviluppare con un attore così giovane e strutturato. Il legame con gli sport virtuali è sempre più strategico per le società di calcio, siamo felici di averci creduto in tempi non sospetti puntando anche ad accrescere la nostra community nel mondo. Cerchiamo sempre di esplorare nuove strade, questa volta puntando su titoli come Fortnite e Rocket League e creando appuntamenti costanti con i gamer sui canali social eSports: una sfida stimolante in linea con le nostre strategie digital e di internazionalizzazione, oltre che con i trend più recenti”. I numeri, del resto, danno ragione al business eSports: ogni giorno in Italia oltre 460 mila persone tra i 16 e i 40 anni seguono eventi esportivi, più di 1,4 milioni lo fanno almeno una volta a settimana.
Grande soddisfazione da parte di Federico Brambilla, CEO e co-founder di Exeed: “Una delle nostre missioni è quella di avvicinare sempre di più lo sport reale a quello virtuale e la collaborazione con un Club storico e rivolto al futuro come il Cagliari Calcio sarà sicuramente chiave per la crescita dell’interno movimento eSports. I pro player sono ormai equiparabili ai calciatori professionisti, sia in termini di popolarità, sia per quanto riguarda gli allenamenti e lo spirito competitivo: siamo orgogliosi di poter mettere a disposizione del Cagliari Calcio i nostri migliori talenti e aiutarlo in questo ambizioso progetto. Questo accordo è il modo migliore per inaugurare con entusiasmo ed ottimismo il 2021”, conclude Brambilla.
