La nuova stagione del Cagliari Calcio eSports

02 feb 2021

The new season of Cagliari Calcio eSports

New partnership with the Exeed team﻿﻿

Cagliari Calcio’s adventure in the world of eSports goes on, almost three years after the beginning of this journey; a path on which the Club launch among the first in the Italian Serie A, into the world of competitive video games. Multiple competitions, events and experiences in an increasingly growing fact.

A further step is now represented by the new partnership with the Exeed team, one of the leading companies in eSports in Italy. Ambition, innovation and competetiveness are prerogatives, with a roster of top players on the major eSports games. The role of Adidas, technical partner of Cagliari Calcio and Exeed, is crucial: it is decisive in promoting a wide-ranging collaboration to project the two realities into the élite of eSports.

The eSerieA TIM, first of all. The Club in fact will take part in the new born tournament dedicated to the Italian Serie A TIM teams, stopped last season by Covid-19. The lively yellow of the third jersey, the official one for the occasion, will be defended by pro player Daniele “Dagnolf” Tealdi and Francesco “Obrun” Tagliafierro in FIFA, Giuseppe “Spagnols88” and Alessio “Alexiov” Scarlatta on PES. They will be joined by Matteo “RiberaRibell” Ribera, Top-52 on FIFA20 (Xbox).

A big news is the arrival of the Club on extra football games: Cagliari Calcio | Exeed will face the best European teams on the hugely popular Fortnite, with star Andrea “Ragezfm” Titone and the creator Manuel “Return” Grassi, and Rocket League, with the trio Dreams-Mikes-Re Ultras.

Many formats onto Cagliari Calcio eSports channels are provided, with pro players and fans who will alternate as absolute main actors of live and non-live formats. On Twitch, first of all, there will be organized show match, gameplay and talk shows, to fill up a weekly calendar devoted yo pure entertainment. Like the FIFA and PES invitational, which are designed to recreate challenges with the top Italian and European teams, or the “Become a pro” Format, a virtual show to find the best amateur talents on Fortnite. Also keeping in mind many other columns with strong vintage shades, dedicated to nostalgic fans of this genre.

“We have thought in perspective from the beginning, aiming to grow with each step faced in these years – explains the social media manager Simone Ariu – That is why we chose the partnership with Exeed and today we are proud to be able to develop it with such a young and structured firm. The link with virtual sports is increasingly strategic for football fans, we are happy to have believed in it in unsuspected times, also aiming to increase our community in the world. We always try to explore new ways, this time focusing on titles like Fortnite and Rocket League and always organizing tournaments with gamers on social eSports channels: a stimulating challenge which is consistent with our digital and International strategies, and with the most recent trends”. Numbers, moreover, show the eSports business: everyday in Italy more than 460K people between the ages of 16 and 40 follow eSports events, more than 1.4MIO do it at least once a week.

Federico Brambilla, CEO and co-founder of Exeed, expressed his great satisfaction: “One of our missions is to bring real and virtual sports closer and collaborate with an historic and future-oriented club like Cagliari Calcio will be definately a key to the growth of the entire eSports movement. Pro players are now comparable to professional football players, both in terms of popularity, both in terms of training and competitive spirite: we are proud to be able to make our best talents available to Cagliari Calcio and help them in this ambitious project. This agreement is the best way to inaugurate 2021, with enthusiasm and optimism”, says Brambilla.﻿