Rugani al Cagliari

Il Cagliari Calcio comunica di aver acquisito dalla Juventus il diritto alle prestazioni sportive del calciatore Daniele Rugani che si trasferisce in prestito sino al termine della stagione sportiva 2020-21.

Nato a Lucca, classe 1994, è cresciuto nelle giovanili dell’Empoli. Nell’estate 2012 si trasferisce alla Juventus e contribuisce alla conquista della Coppa Italia da parte della squadra Primavera bianconera.

Rientrato ad Empoli, muove i primi passi nel calcio che conta sotto la guida di Maurizio Sarri. Nel 2013-14 è titolare nella formazione che ottiene la promozione in A: 42 presenze e 2 gol. Una stagione memorabile, al termine della quale viene premiato come miglior giocatore del campionato. L’anno seguente conferma le sue doti nella massima serie, dove gioca col piglio di un veterano: 38 partite di campionato, più 1 in Coppa Italia, e 3 gol.

La Juventus lo riporta a Torino nel 2015-16 e Rugani è tra i protagonisti di un lungo ciclo di successi: c'è anche la sua firma in calce a 5 Scudetti, 3 Coppe Italia, 2 edizioni della Supercoppa italiana. Gioca 101 partite in tutte le competizioni con la maglia bianconera e mette a segno 7 gol. In campo internazionale, 11 le presenze in Champions League, nella quale debutta il 30 settembre 2015 nella sfida della fase ai gironi contro il Siviglia. Il 7 dicembre 2016 segna anche un gol, alla Dinamo Zagabria, nell'ultima gara del raggruppamento. Nell'ottobre 2020 il passaggio al Rennes, squadra di Ligue 1 qualificata per la fase ai gironi di Champions League.

Punto fermo delle nazionali giovanili a partire dall'Under 16, Rugani conta 19 presenze e 2 gol con la maglia dell'Under 21. Due le partecipazioni alla fase finale dei campionati europei di categoria, nel 2015 nella Repubblica Ceca e nel 2017 in Polonia, dove gli Azzurrini raggiunsero la semifinale.

L'esordio con la Nazionale maggiore a Bari, il 1° settembre 2016, in un'amichevole contro la Francia: 7 le presenze sin qui totalizzate da Rugani in azzurro.

Difensore dal fisico slanciato e longilineo, ha il suo punto di forza nell'anticipo e nella capacità di leggere le situazioni. Senso della posizione, si distingue anche per la sua capacità nella costruzione dell’azione. Bravo nel gioco aereo, ama spingersi in avanti in occasione di calci piazzati a favore così da sfruttare stacco e tempismo. Un difensore moderno, completo, che ha già dato prova del suo sicuro talento, forte di una esperienza notevole maturata ad altissimo livello. Senza dubbio uno dei migliori difensori centrali italiani che arriva a rafforzare il reparto arretrato rossoblù.

Benvenuto in Sardegna, Daniele!



--



Cagliari signs Rugani

On loan from Juventus

Cagliari Calcio announces that it has acquried the sport performances of the player Daniele Rugani, who moves on loan from Juventus until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Born in Lucca in 1994, he grew up in the Empoli Youth Academy. In summer 2011 he moved to Juventus and gave his contribution to the winning of Coppa Italia Primavera.

Back to Empoli, he moves his first steps into the professional football, under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri. In 2013-14 he is in the starting eleven in the team that gets promoted to Serie A; 42 appearanes and 2 goals. A memorable season, at the end of which he was awarded as the best player of Serie B. The following year he confirmed his talent in the top flight, where he played as a veteran: 38 games in Serie A, plus 1 in Coppa Italia, and 3 goals.

Juventus brings him back toTurin in 2015-16 and Rugani is among the protagonists of a long series of successes: he gives his contribution in winning 5 Scudetti, 3 Coppe Italia, 2 Supercoppe italiane. He plays 101 games in all the tournaments with the Bianconeri, scoring 7 goals. At international level, 11 appearances in Champions League, he which he made his debut on 30 September 2015, in the group stage match against Seville. On 7 December 2016 he also scores a goal to Dinamo Zagreb, in the last match of the group. In October 2020, he moves to Rennes, a Ligue1 team qualified for the stage groups of Champions League.

A staple of the Youth National teams starting from U16, he collected 19 caps and 2 goals with the Under 21 jersey. He took parts to two editions of European Championship finals, in 2015 in Czech Republic and 2017 in Poland, where Azzurrini reached the semifinals.

The debut with Italy was dated back on September 1 2016, in a friendly game against France, hosted in Bari.

Defender with a slender body shape, his strength is the anticipation and the ability to read situations. He has a good sense of position and it is distinguished by its ability to build the game. Good in the air, he loves to get to the attack in case of free kick, as to exploit his elevation and timing. A modern defender, complete, who already gave proof of his talent, backed by considerable experience at the highest level. No doubt one of the best Italian central defenders, who comes to strenghten the Rossoblù defensive line.

Welcome to Sardinia, Daniele!