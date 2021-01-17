Duncan al Cagliari

17 gen 2021

Il Cagliari Calcio è lieto di annunciare di aver acquisito dalla Fiorentina le prestazioni sportive del calciatore Joseph Alfred Duncan che si trasferisce in Sardegna con la formula del prestito con diritto di riscatto.

Nato ad Accra, capitale del Ghana, il 10 marzo 1993, ha iniziato la carriera nelle giovanili dell’Inter. In nerazzurro ha vinto il campionato Primavera e la NextGen Series, antesignana della UEFA Youth League, titoli arrivati nel 2011-12.

Ha esordito in Serie A il 26 agosto 2012, in Pescara-Inter. Quattro presenze nella prima parte di stagione, poi il prestito al Livorno, dove è stato tra i protagonisti (23 gare e 2 gol) della promozione in A. Resterà in Toscana anche l’anno successivo, collezionando 32 partite. Nel luglio 2014 il trasferimento a Genova, sponda Samp: con i blucerchiati 27 gare e 1 rete.

Viene quindi acquistato dal Sassuolo e, con mister Eusebio Di Francesco in panchina, diventa subito uno dei pilastri del centrocampo dei neroverdi, che al termine della stagione si guadagnano lo storico accesso ai preliminari di Europa League. Il ghanese esordirà nella competizione continentale il 15 settembre 2016, nel 3-0 ai danni dell’Atletico Bilbao: in quattro stagioni e mezzo totalizzerà 130 partite e 8 reti. Nel gennaio 2020 lascia l’Emilia per approdare alla Fiorentina: in viola 18 gare e 1 gol. Ha sinora collezionato 10 presenze con la maglia della Nazionale del suo Paese.

Centrocampista completo, Duncan è un calciatore forte fisicamente, che abbina potenza e tecnica: grande corsa e dinamismo, particolarmente abile nel recupero palla, sa rendersi pericoloso anche in fase offensiva, per via delle sue capacità di inserimento e del tiro da fuori. Un giocatore esperto, capace di ricoprire tutti i ruoli della mediana, che arriva al Cagliari nel pieno della maturità calcistica: muscoli e sostanza per il centrocampo rossoblù.

Benvenuto in Sardegna, Alfred!



Duncan signs for Cagliari

On loan with an option to definitive transfer

Cagliari Calcio is pleased to announce that it signed from Fiorentina the player Alfred Duncan, who moves to Sardinia on loan with an option to definitive transfer.

Born in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on March 10th 1993, he began his career in the Inter Youth Academy. With the Nerazzurri, he won the Primavera scudetto and the Next Gen Series, forerunner of the UEFA Youth League: both medals were in 2011-12.

He made his Serie A debut on August 26th, 2012, in Pescara-Inter. He played 4 games in the first part of the season, then he went on loan to Livorno, where he was among the protagonists (23 games and 2 goals) of the promotion to Serie A. He will remain in Tuscany also the following year, collecting 32 games. In July 2014 the transfer to Genoa, on Sampdoria side: with the Sampdoria 27 matches and 1 goal.

He was then bought by Sassuolo and Di Francesco on the bench, he immediately became one of the pillars of the Neroverdi midfield. At the end of the season Sassuolo earned an historic access to Europa League preliminaries. The Ghanaian will make his debut in the continental league on September 15th 2016, in a 3-0 win playing Athletic Bilbao; in four and a half season he will play 130 games and score 8 goals. In Januaru 2020 he left Emilia to join Fiorentina: 18 games and 1 goal with the Viola. He has so far collected 10 caps for the national team of his country.

A complete midfielder, Duncan is a phisically strong player, who combines power and technique: great run and dynamism, particularly skilled at regaining the ball, he knows how to be dangerous even in the offensive part of the game, due to his ability to push in and shooting from outside the box. An experienced player, he can cover all the roles of the midfield, and arrives at Cagliari at the peak of his maturity: muscles and substance for the Rossoblù midfield.

Welcome to Sardinia, Alfred!