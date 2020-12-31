Il Ninja è tornato

31 dic 2020

Il Cagliari Calcio è lieto di aver raggiunto un accordo per acquisire le prestazioni sportive del calciatore Radja Nainggolan che si trasferisce dall’Inter con la formula del prestito sino al termine della stagione.

Come una lunga storia d’amore, tinta di rosso e di blu: il Cagliari e Nainggolan ancora una volta insieme. Perché il ragazzino diventato uomo e calciatore nell’Isola, partito per spiccare il volo ed ergersi sino a campione di livello assoluto, ha sempre portato con sé la bandiera della Sardegna, i Quattro Mori tatuati nel cuore.

Nell’agosto 2019 eccolo di nuovo a Cagliari, per trascinare la squadra e tutta la sua gente. Tecnica, classe, leadership, un impressionate strapotere fisico: tre assist e un gol (e che gol) in Cagliari-Fiorentina; progressione e tiro imprendibile all’angolino contro il Torino; la rete capolavoro segnata alla Spal, tra le più belle della scorsa stagione di A. Sono giusto tre istantanee del suo anno in rossoblù.

Il Cagliari e Nainggolan, un legame fortissimo. Così forte che quando in un caldo pomeriggio di fine estate il belga, sardo di adozione, svuotava il suo armadietto ad Asseminello, tutti speravano si sarebbe trattato solo di un arrivederci: “Ci vediamo presto, Ninja”.

Radja Nainggolan è tornato, pronto a indossare ancora la sua 4, a dar battaglia in mezzo al campo, a scrivere nuove pagine nel Cagliari.

Ritorno al futuro, “Back to the future”.

Beni torrau a Casteddu, Radja!﻿

The Ninja is back

Nainggolan is Rossoblù once again

Cagliari Calcio is delighted to announce that it reached an agreement to acquire the professional performances of the player Radja Nainggolan, who moves from Inter on loan until the end of the season.

As if a long love story, tinged with red and blue: Cagliari and Radja Nainggolan are together once again. Because the little boy who turned into a man and a real player in the Island, who left to spread his wings and arise as a world class player, always brought with him the flag of Sardinia, i Quattro Mori tattooed in his heart. He was already back in august 2019, to drag the team and all its people. Technique, class, leadership, an impressive physical pover: 3 assists and 1 goal (and what a goal!) in Cagliari-Fiorentina; progression and unstoppable shot at the corner in the game against Torino; the masterpiece goal scored against Spal, judged among the most beautiful ones of Serie A’s last season. Just three snapshots of his year with Rossoblù.

Cagliari and Nainggolan, a very strong bond. So strong that when on a hot afternoon at the end of August, the Belgian, Sardinian by adoption, emptied his locker in Asseminello, everyone hoped that it would not be a farewell:“See you soon, Ninja”.Radja Nainggolan is back, ready to wear again his shirt number 4, and fight in the midfield, writing new pages of Cagliari's history.

Back to the future.

Beni torrau a Casteddu, Radja!﻿