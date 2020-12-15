Boccia rinnova col Cagliari

15 dic 2020

Il Cagliari Calcio comunica il rinnovo contrattuale di Salvatore Boccia che ha sottoscritto un accordo con il Club sino al 30 giugno 2023.

Difensore classe 2001, il centrale di Oristano è il capitano della Primavera, dopo due stagioni disputate da protagonista ed essere entrato da più di un anno nell’orbita della prima squadra. Esplosività, personalità e leadership nel guidare la linea difensiva e la squadra, le sue caratteristiche tecniche parlano di doti nell'anticipo e nella capacità di giocare sull'uomo.

Un anno fa il primo contratto da professionista, oggi un’altra tappa della sua storia in rossoblù.

Congratulazioni, Salvatore!

---

Boccia renews with Cagliari

He signed a contract until 2023

Cagliari Calcio announces the contract renewal of Salvatore Boccia, who has signed an agreement with the Club until June 30th 2023.

Born in 2001, the defender from Oristano is the captain of the Primavera team, after he played two seasons as a protagonist and being part of the first team for more than a year. He has explosiveness, personality and leadership in leading the defensive line and the whole team, his technical peculiarities are anticipation and ability to mark the man one on one.

One year ago he signed his first contract as a professional, today he lives another landmark of his story with Rossoblù.

Congratulations, Salvatore!