Mattéo e Lisandru Tramoni al Cagliari

Il Cagliari Calcio comunica di avere acquisito a titolo definitivo il diritto alle prestazioni sportive dei calciatori Mattéo e Lisandru Tramoni: fratelli, rispettivamente classe 2000 e 2003, arrivano dall’AC Ajaccio.

MATTÉO, ESTERNO OFFENSIVO

Il più grande della coppia corsa che sbarca in rossoblù è un esterno d'attacco, impiegato sin qui prevalentemente sull'out mancino con la prerogativa di rientrare e cercare la giocata col destro. In carriera ha all'attivo già 65 presenze in prima squadra, con un bottino totale di 6 gol. Per lui anche la maglia delle Nazionali francesi giovanili Under 19 e Under 18. Ha firmato un contratto con il Cagliari sino al 30 giugno 2025.

LISANDRU, VOGLIA DI ESPLODERE

Predilige partire da destra, sempre dalla zona offensiva, il più giovane Lisandru: anche lui talento del calcio transalpino, ha già esordito in Ligue 2 e fa parte in pianta stabile delle rappresentative dei "Galletti". Sono 5 i gol in 18 presenze tra Under 16 e Under 17. Si lega ai colori rossoblù sino al 30 giugno 2023 e andrà ora rinforzare la Primavera guidata da Alessandro Agostini.

Per i fratelli Tramoni inizia una nuova avventura, in un'isola diversa ma molto vicina a quella che li ha visti nascere e muovere i primi passi.

Bienvenues en Sardaigne, Mattèo e Lisandru!

Cagliari sign Mattéo and Lisandru Tramoni

The two brothers are new players of the Club

Cagliari Calcio announce to have acquired on a permanent transfer the right of sport performances of players Mattéo e Lisandru Tramoni: the two brothers, born in 2000 and 2003 respectively, move from AC Ajaccio.

MATTÉO, THE WINGER

The elder of the Corsican couple who comes to play for Cagliari is a winger, used up to now mainly on the left flanks, with the prerogative of turning up to the centre of the pitch to kick with the right foot. During his career he played 65 games for the first team, scoring 6 goals. He also played for France Under 19 and Under 18. He signed a contract for Cagliari until June 30, 2025.

LISANDRU WANTS A BREAKTHROUGH

The younger brothers prefers to move from the right flank, always in the offensive zone: he too is a talent of French football, he already made his debut in Ligue 2 and is constantly part of the “Coqs” selections. He scored 5 goals in 18 caps, divided between Under 16 and Under 17. He signed for the Rossoblù until June 30th 2023 and will now strengthen the Primavera led by Alessandro Agostini.

A new adventure begins for the Tramoni brothers, on a different island but very close to the one where they were born and took the first steps of their career.

Welcome to Sardinia, Mattéo e Lisandru!