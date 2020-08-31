Răzvan Marin è del Cagliari

31 ago 2020

Il Cagliari Calcio è lieto di annunciare l’acquisto dall’Ajax del diritto alle prestazioni sportive di Răzvan Marin che si trasferisce in Sardegna con la formula del prestito con obbligo di riscatto: il calciatore rumeno ha sottoscritto un accordo con il Club rossoblù sino al 30 giugno 2025.

Nato a Bucarest il 23 maggio 1996, è cresciuto calcisticamente tra le fila del Viitorul Constanța: a soli 17 anni fa il suo esordio in prima squadra, lanciato dall’allenatore Gheorghe Hagi, leggenda del calcio rumeno. Lascerà il Club dopo aver totalizzato 85 presenze e 10 gol, dando il suo fondamentale contributo alla conquista del titolo di Campioni di Romania nella stagione 2016-17.

Nel gennaio 2017 si trasferisce in Belgio, allo Standard Liegi, dove a suon di grandi prestazioni conferma tutte le sue doti: diventa presto un perno insostituibile della squadra e vince la Coppa nazionale nella stagione 2017-18. In due campionati e mezzo colleziona 104 gare tra competizioni nazionali e internazionali, impreziosite da ben 18 reti e 22 assist. Numeri che gli valgono la chiamata dell’Ajax: con i Lancieri nella stagione appena trascorsa ha giocato 17 partite e vinto la Supercoppa olandese.

Marin fa parte della Nazionale rumena, dove ha debuttato l'8 ottobre 2018 segnando uno dei cinque gol con cui la Romania ha sconfitto l’Armenia. Sinora sono 21 le sue presenze in Nazionale.

Centrocampista completo, capace di occupare all’occorrenza tutte le posizioni della mediana. Geometrie, visione di gioco, preciso e lucido nei passaggi, dotato di un buon tiro da fuori e di capacità di inserimento, Marin è un calciatore moderno che sa abbinare alle ottime qualità tecniche temperamento e personalità. Classe, fantasia e grinta al servizio del Cagliari.

Bine ai venit, Răzvan!

Cagliari signs Răzvan Marin

Contract until 2025

Cagliari Calcio are pleased to announce the signing from Ajax of player Răzvan Marin, who moves to Sardinia on loan with a compulsory option to convert the loan in permanent transfer. The Romanian footballer has signed an agreement with the Rossoblu Club until 30 June 2025.

Born in Bucharest on May 23rd, 1996, he grew up in the Academy of Viitorul Constanța: he made his debut in the first team aged just 17 years, chosen by the Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi.

He leaves the Club after 85 appearances and 10 goals, and after making his fundamental contribution to win the Romanian League during the 2016-17 season.

In January 2017 he moved to Belgium, to Standard Liège, where he performed great and confirmed all his qualities: he soon became a irrepleaceble part of the team and won the National Cup in the 2017-18 season. In two and a half seasons he collects 104 appearances between national and international competitions, embellished with 18 goals and 22 assists. Numbers that ensured him the call from Ajax: with the Lancers in the past season he played 17 matches and won the Dutch Super Cup.

Marin is part of the Romanian national team, where he made his debut on October 8th 2018, scoring one of the five winning goals during Romania vs Armenia (5-0). So far he collected 21 caps with the national team.

A complete midfielder, able to play in all the midfield positions, he shows geometry and vision of the game. His passages are precise and skillful, he is good at shooting from outside the box and he has the ability to push in front of the midfield. Marin is a modern footballer who knows how to combine excellent technical qualities with temperament and personality. Class, imagination and determination at the service of Cagliari.

Bine ai venit, Răzvan!