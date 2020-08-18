adidas partner tecnico del Cagliari Calcio

18 ago 2020

+ -

adidas annuncia la partnership con il Cagliari Calcio a partire dalla stagione 20-21. La collaborazione con il club sardo è l’occasione per svelare ai tifosi la prima e la seconda divisa per il prossimo campionato e rappresenta un importante tassello per ampliare il roster di team a tre strisce in Serie A.

La maglia Home 20-21 riprende i colori iconici del club: il rosso, il blu e il bianco. Tutte le tinte dei primi 100 anni di storia del Cagliari racchiusi in un design unico che, guardando alla tradizione, aggiunge elementi innovativi che rivolgono lo sguardo verso il futuro.

Sul fronte della maglia si mantengono le due grandi bande verticali rossa e blu, le maniche sono bianche, il retro è completamente rosso con nomi e numeri bianchi bordati blu. Altra innovazione di questa stagione il logo sul petto monocromo dorato, così come le stripes sulle spalle.

Nel retro, sotto al colletto in girocollo a coste, in evidenza un elegante corsivo Cagliari Calcio. La vestibilità è regular fit in tessuto morbido e traspirante, con la tecnologia antiumidità AEROREADY che caratterizza anche gli altri kit della stagione 20-21.

La versione Away è bianca, arricchita nella parte frontale da una fantasia rossa. Presenta una banda interna laterale blu con le tre strisce rosse. Il collo è a V in coste blu e il giromanica è rosso bordato in blu. Nelle spalle inserti in mesh tono su tono che danno maggiore traspirabilità, sul retro nomi e numeri sono blu con bordo rosso.

Queste maglie rappresentano il primo capitolo della storia tra adidas e Cagliari Calcio: i nuovi kit, disponibili per adulto e bambino, potranno essere acquistati in esclusiva da oggi nell’Official Online Store del Cagliari e nei Cagliari 1920 Store.

---

adidas announces the partnership with Cagliari Calcio starting as of 20-21 season. The collaboration with the Sardinian club is an opportunity to reveal home and away kits to the fanbase for the next season and represents an important step in expanding the roster of three-striped teams in Serie A.

The 20-21 Home shirt incorporates the club's iconic colors: red, blue and white. All colors of the first 100 years of Cagliari's history enclosed in a unique design that - looking at tradition - adds innovative elements that set an eye upon the future.

The front of the jersey maintains the classic two large red and blue vertical bands, the sleeves are white, the back is completely red with white names and numbers edged with blue. Another innovation of this season is the front logo in golden monochrome, as well as the stripes on the shoulders.

The back of the jersey highlights an elegant Cagliari Calcio italic, right under the ribbed crew-neck collar. The fit is regular fit in soft and breathable fabric, with the AEROREADY anti-humidity technology that is also a feature of the other kits of the 20-21 season.

The Away version is white, enriched in the front with a red pattern. It also has a blue inner side band with the three red stripes. The neck is V-shaped in blue ribs and the armholes are red edged in blue. On the shoulders tone-on-tone mesh inserts that give greater breathability, on the back the names and numbers are blue with a red border.

These jerseys represent the first chapter of the history between adidas and Cagliari Calcio: the new kits, available for adults and children, can be purchased starting today only in the Official Online Store of Cagliari and in the Cagliari 1920 Stores.