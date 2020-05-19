Nuovo stadio di Cagliari

19 mag 2020

Il Cagliari Calcio continua nella sua progettualità e guarda con sempre maggiore convinzione al futuro. In quest'ottica è lieto di comunicare l'accordo siglato ieri, nella giornata del 18 maggio 2020, con Sportium per l'assegnazione dell'incarico inerente la progettazione definitiva del nuovo stadio.

Nonostante l'enorme crisi che il mondo sta attraversando e della quale non sono chiare la fine e le evoluzioni, la società ha deciso di compiere un altro passo fondamentale anche nell’intento di testimoniare una nuova e generale fase di ripartenza.

Dopo l'approvazione, a novembre 2019, del Piano Guida per il quartiere Sant'Elia, l'iter è proseguito in modo proficuo: il progetto è stato condiviso con Regione e Comune, per arrivare ad una sintesi che ha portato alla decisione di non prevedere gli spazi commerciali.

Sei mesi nei quali Monitor Deloitte, practice Strategy di Deloitte Consulting, leader mondiale nella consulenza grazie ad un network di competenze integrate e complementari, ha lavorato per riscrivere il Piano Economico Finanziario e definire il Piano Industriale del nuovo stadio, che si pone l’ambizione di creare un’arena senza eguali sia sul panorama nazionale che internazionale, in grado di posizionarsi come benchmark di riferimento in termini di innovazione, sostenibilità e contributo allo sviluppo del territorio.

LA FORZA DELL’ESPERIENZA

Sportium è una società partecipata da Progetto CMR, iDeas, B&L Real Estate e affiancata da Manica Architecture. Insieme hanno all'attivo una consolidata esperienza nella progettazione di impianti sportivi e arene moderne e funzionali, in linea con le best practice internazionali, con un nuovo approccio progettuale per rendere indimenticabile l'esperienza della fruizione di grandi eventi.

UNO STADIO "CHE FA PAURA"

Sostenibilità, innovazione e identità sarda. Sono da sempre questi i capisaldi di un'avventura ambiziosa che rappresenta a tutti gli effetti il primo, prorompente passo nella nuova era rossoblù. Il 30 maggio si festeggerà il Centenario, occasione ideale per fissare un trait d'union con la storia e affacciarsi nel futuro. Il catino rossoblù sarà fiore all’occhiello di una terra intera e primo vero punto di forza di una squadra in grado di rappresentarla al meglio.

Un fortino ostile all’avversario che arriverà da fuori, un ambiente senza eguali e foriero di una spinta poderosa per il Cagliari, in totale continuità con l'animo orgoglioso del suo popolo. Il tutto grazie a concept e architettura capaci di parlare forte e chiaro sin dal primo impatto, sfruttando metodologie e tecnologie all’avanguardia per dare immediatamente l’idea di una fortezza ai limiti dell'inespugnabile.

IL CAMMINO E LE PROSSIME TAPPE

L'accordo corona un percorso iniziato nel 2015 con il primo studio di fattibilità. Il 10 settembre 2017 apriva i battenti la Sardegna Arena, dopo 127 giorni di lavoro prodigioso: un gioiello apprezzato da tutto il mondo del calcio e ideale nella fase intermedia del cammino. Il 2019 sarebbe stato l'anno di due tasselli determinanti: a marzo la dichiarazione di pubblico interesse sul progetto preliminare da parte del Consiglio comunale, a novembre l'approvazione del Piano Guida per il quartiere Sant'Elia.

Passaggi fondamentali per continuare le valutazioni che porteranno alla stesura del progetto definitivo, a partire dall’imminente mese di giugno. Nel 2021 spazio quindi alla gara pubblica per l'assegnazione della concessione di realizzazione dell'opera e alla presentazione del progetto esecutivo. Dall’inizio della costruzione, si stima che i lavori durino due anni.

New Cagliari Stadium

Signed yesterday the agreement with Sportium

Cagliari Calcio continues in its planning and looks to the future with increasing confidence. Here is the announcement of the deal signed yesterday, May 18th 2020, with Sportium for the commission of the final design of the new stadium.

Despite the enormous crisis the world is going through, including continued uncertainty and with no end in sight , Cagliari Calcio has decided to take another essential step in order to actively promote a new fresh start. After the Guide Plan for the Sant'Elia Stadium was approved in November 2019, the process has been successful: the project was shared with the Region and the Municipality, and it’s been decided to not have any commercial activities on site.

During the past six months, Monitor Deloitte, a practice strategy of Deloitte Consulting, world leader in consultancy thanks to its network of integrated and complementary companies, has worked to rewrite the Economic and Financial Plan and define the Industrial Plan of the new stadium, aiming to create an exceptional arena, in Italy and worldwide, which will be an example of innovation, sustainability and will contribute to the development of the territory.

THE STRENGTH OF THE EXPERIENCE

Sportium is a company owned by Progetto CMR, iDeas, B&L Real Estate and supported by Manica Architecture, with solid experience in the design of modern and functional sports arenas, compliant with the best practices at an international level and with an innovative approach to making large events unforgettable.

A HOSTILE STADIUM FOR THE OPPONENTS

Sustainability, innovation and Sardinian identity. These are the values that Cagliari Calcio has s promoted throughout this ambitious adventure that represents the first, strong step in the new red and blue era. The Centenary of the Club will be celebrated on 30th May, an ideal opportunity to make a link to the past and look forward to the future. The new stadium in Cagliari will be the pride of the whole island and the first real strength of a team capable of representing it in the best way.

A fortress that will intimidate opponents who will come from overseas, an exceptional location where the team will find a powerful boost, in total harmony with the spirit of its proud people. This is the result of brilliant architecture that, by using modern technologies, immediately makes the stadium appear to be an almost impregnable fortress.

NEXT STEPS

The agreement certifies a process started in 2015 with the first feasibility study. On 10 September 2017, the Sardinia Arena opened its doors, after 127 days of prodigious work: a great result for a stadium appreciated by the whole world of football as an ideal place in the intermediate phase of the journey. In 2019 there have been two other decisive moments: in March, the declaration of public interest on the preliminary project by the Municipality of Cagliari, in November, the approval of the Guide Plan for Sant'Elia.

These are fundamental steps to continue the assessments that will lead to the drafting of the final project, in June. In 2021 there will be a public tender for the assignment of the concession for the construction and the presentation of the executive project. Since the start of construction, the duration of the works is estimated to take two years.﻿