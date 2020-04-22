Curva Futura vince ai “TheStadiumBusiness Awards”

22 apr 2020

Curva Futura winner at the "TheStadiumBusiness Awards"

Best "Fan Experience" project

A prestigious recognition for the Club: Curva Futura of the Sardegna Arena has won an award at "The Stadium Business Awards 2020", the initiative that annually rewards the best projects in the industry of sports facilities worldwide in terms of construction, development and management.

Keywords: innovation and success. The first stadium area in Italy built to host exclusively the children of the "Scuola di tifo", a project conceived and managed by the "Carlo Enrico Giulini" Foundation, that was able to conquer the international jury of experts who ranked it first in the "Fan Experience" category, the one dedicated to systems capable of offering a unique experience to fans.

There are three thousand young supporters who animate the "Curva Futura" every season, completely full at all the home games of Cagliari. Banners, choirs, incessant incitements for one’s favorite team, but never against the opponents: a genuine cheer of positive sports values, transmitted first in the classroom by the educators of the "Scuola di tifo" and then put into practice at the stadium by children themselves, the fans of tomorrow. A celebration that often had special guests such as the first team players, the Paralympic athletes Bebe Vio and Daniele Cassioli.

Selections for "TheStadiumBusiness Awards 2020", event now in its 11th edition, began last December: the commission had to choose from hundreds of files and the Curva Futura was immediately among the most appreciated "Fan Experience" projects, making its way as a finalist project and ultimately it conquered the "nomination" for the final victory. Further six other candidates from around the world were competing in the same project category: Fan Experience approach, Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai); Customer Journey, Sydney Cricket Ground (Australia); Brondby IF's new FanZonem (Denmark); Gritty Makeovers - Flyers / Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia (USA); HSBC World Rugby Sevens, Cape Town (South Africa); "High Street" Concourse, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (England).

This morning the announcement: Curva Futura was voted as the best project in its category. An award that will be officially presented at the "The Stadium Business Summit" scheduled for 29-30 September at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.﻿﻿﻿