Curva Futura vince ai “TheStadiumBusiness Awards”
Un prestigioso riconoscimento per il Club: la Curva Futura della Sardegna Arena ha vinto ai “TheStadiumBusiness Awards 2020”, l’iniziativa che ogni anno premia i migliori progetti nell’ambito dell’impiantistica sportiva a livello mondiale in fatto di realizzazione, sviluppo e gestione.
Parole chiave: innovazione e successo. Il primo settore in Italia costruito per ospitare i bambini della “Scuola di tifo”, progetto ideato e gestito dalla Fondazione “Carlo Enrico Giulini”, ha saputo conquistare la giuria internazionale di esperti che gli ha assegnato il primo posto nella categoria “Fan Experience”, quella dedicata agli impianti capaci di offrire un’esperienza unica ai tifosi.
Sono tremila i piccoli supporter che ogni stagione animano la “Curva Futura”, gremita in occasione di tutte le gare casalinghe del Cagliari. Striscioni, cori, incitamenti incessanti per la propria squadra del cuore, ma mai contro gli avversari: un tifo genuino all’insegna dei valori positivi dello sport, trasmessi prima in aula dagli educatori della “Scuola di tifo” e quindi messi in pratica allo stadio dai bambini, i tifosi di domani. Una festa che ha avuto spesso ospiti speciali come i calciatori della prima squadra, gli atleti paralimpici Bebe Vio e Daniele Cassioli.
Le selezioni per “TheStadiumBusiness Award”, manifestazione giunta alla sua 11ª edizione, sono iniziate lo scorso dicembre: la commissione ha dovuto scegliere tra centinaia di dossier e la Curva Futura è stata subito tra i progetti di “Fan Experience” più apprezzati, tanto da guadagnarsi la “nomination” per la vittoria finale. In lizza altre sei candidate da tutto il mondo: Fan Experience approach, Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai); Customer Journey, Sydney Cricket Ground (Australia); Brondby IF’s new FanZonem (Danimarca); Gritty Makeovers - Flyers / Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia (USA); HSBC World Rugby Sevens, Città del Capo (Sudafrica); “High Street” Concourse, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Inghilterra).
Questa mattina l’annuncio: la Curva Futura è stata votata come miglior progetto della sua categoria. Un riconoscimento che verrà consegnato ufficialmente in occasione del “TheStadiumBusiness Summit” in programma il 29-30 settembre allo stadio Emirates Old Trafford di Manchester.
/ENGLISH VERSION
Curva Futura winner at the "TheStadiumBusiness Awards"
Best "Fan Experience" project
A prestigious recognition for the Club: Curva Futura of the Sardegna Arena has won an award at "The Stadium Business Awards 2020", the initiative that annually rewards the best projects in the industry of sports facilities worldwide in terms of construction, development and management.
Keywords: innovation and success. The first stadium area in Italy built to host exclusively the children of the "Scuola di tifo", a project conceived and managed by the "Carlo Enrico Giulini" Foundation, that was able to conquer the international jury of experts who ranked it first in the "Fan Experience" category, the one dedicated to systems capable of offering a unique experience to fans.
There are three thousand young supporters who animate the "Curva Futura" every season, completely full at all the home games of Cagliari. Banners, choirs, incessant incitements for one’s favorite team, but never against the opponents: a genuine cheer of positive sports values, transmitted first in the classroom by the educators of the "Scuola di tifo" and then put into practice at the stadium by children themselves, the fans of tomorrow. A celebration that often had special guests such as the first team players, the Paralympic athletes Bebe Vio and Daniele Cassioli.
Selections for "TheStadiumBusiness Awards 2020", event now in its 11th edition, began last December: the commission had to choose from hundreds of files and the Curva Futura was immediately among the most appreciated "Fan Experience" projects, making its way as a finalist project and ultimately it conquered the "nomination" for the final victory. Further six other candidates from around the world were competing in the same project category: Fan Experience approach, Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai); Customer Journey, Sydney Cricket Ground (Australia); Brondby IF's new FanZonem (Denmark); Gritty Makeovers - Flyers / Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia (USA); HSBC World Rugby Sevens, Cape Town (South Africa); "High Street" Concourse, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (England).
This morning the announcement: Curva Futura was voted as the best project in its category. An award that will be officially presented at the "The Stadium Business Summit" scheduled for 29-30 September at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.