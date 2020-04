Da Xiapu gli aiuti sanitari per Cagliari

17 apr 2020

Xiapu sends medical supplies to Cagliari

Thanks to the role of Fondazione Giulini

An ever-stronger bond, and above all a concrete one: the relationship between Cagliari Calcio and the community of Xiapu, in China, where the Club laid the foundations for the launch of an Academy, is strengthened in this difficult moment characterized by the fight against Covid -19.

The medical supplies stock from Xiapu have arrived in Cagliari; 150,000 masks and other sanitary products to deal with the emergency state will now be available for ATS Sardegna and for Cagliari Municipality, as well as for a range of local non-profit organizations and associations.

The crucial role in the Chinese donation was played by Fondazione “Carlo Enrico Giulini”, that has worked intensely tofacilitate operations and local distribution, in continuous contact with the institutions involved. Also fundamental were the spirit of solidarity of the political representatives of Xiapu Government, the strong support of Sino-Italian (Fujian) International Football Club, the agency that operates in Fujian coordinating Club's local activities. Furthermore, the contribution of Nicola di Mascio, President of the Pescara World Trade Center has been essential.

The splendid experience of Cagliari Calcio in Xiapu had started in August 2019. General Manager Mario Passetti, together with the international Club ambassador and technical coordinator of Primavera and U17, Daniele Conti, had a series of meetings with local authorities and personalities, managers and Coaches of the Xiapu football teams. The head of the Cagliari Football Academy, Bernardo Mereu, and the Business Development Manager, Claudia Balu were also part of the rossoblù delegation.

On that occasion, the foundations of a successful collaboration between Cagliari and Xiapu were laid: rossoblù Coaches spent a month in China to pass on their knowledge on the management and organization of Cagliari Academy to colleagues. The synergy between the Club and local realities also continued off the pitch when in December the Commercial Director, Stefano Melis, held a series of seminars at Fujian Normal University, dedicated to the Club's operating and organizational model.