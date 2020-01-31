Gastón Pereiro﻿ al Cagliari

31 gen 2020

+ -

Il Cagliari Calcio è lieto di annunciare l’acquisto delle prestazioni sportive del calciatore Gastón Pereiro﻿ che arriva dal PSV Eindhoven a titolo definitivo e ha firmato un contratto con opzione sino al 30 giugno 2024.

Nato a Montevideo, l’11 giugno 1995, inizia la carriera nelle fila del Nacional, una delle grandi del calcio uruguaiano. Il suo debutto in prima squadra avviene il 28 gennaio 2014, in Copa Libertadores; segna la prima rete in campionato quattro giorni dopo contro il Racing. Con la maglia dei “tricolores” collezionerà in tutto 46 presenze e 12 gol, conquistando il titolo nazionale nella stagione 2014-15.

Il suo talento non passa inosservato e nell’estate del 2015 approda in Europa al PSV Eindhoven, dove in poco tempo diventa uno dei punti di riferimento della squadra: in Olanda vincerà 2 campionati (2015-16 e 2017-18) e altrettante Supercoppe (2015 e 2016). Lascia il PSV con un bilancio di 154 partite, di cui 19 in Champions League e 5 in Europa League, e ben 44 gol.

In Nazionale ha debuttato il 10 novembre 2017, nell’amichevole di Varsavia contro la Polonia. Finora sono 10 le partite giocate con la Celeste del CT Tabarez, con 4 gol all’attivo. In precedenza aveva preso parte al Campionato sudamericano Under‑20 del 2015, organizzato proprio dall’Uruguay e concluso al terzo posto (per lui, 8 presenze e 5 gol), e nello stesso anno al Mondiale di categoria disputatosi in Nuova Zelanda (4 gare e 1 rete).

Pereiro è un giocatore offensivo particolarmente duttile: può giocare sia come esterno, preferibilmente partendo da destra per accentrarsi e calciare in porta col piede mancino, ma anche da trequartista, dove può sfruttare visione di gioco e progressione, oltre all’abilità di muoversi tra le linee senza dare punti di riferimento. Fisico possente (è alto 1,88 m per 80 chili), buon dribbling, veloce e pronto negli inserimenti. Un calciatore di grande qualità, giovane ma allo stesso tempo già esperto anche a livello internazionale, che arriva ad arricchire ulteriormente la rosa rossoblù.

Bienvenido a Cerdeña, Gastòn!

--

Gastón Pereiro﻿ al Cagliari

Compra definitiva

Cagliari Calcio se complace en anunciar la compra definitiva del jugador Gastòn Pereiro que llega del PSV Eindhoven y ha firmado un contrato de opción hasta el 30 de junio de 2024.

Pereiro naciò en Montevideo el 11 de junio de 1995 y comenzò su carrera en Nacional, uno de los más importantes equipos del fùtbol uruguayo. Debutò en el primer equipo el 28 de enero de 2014, en un partido por la Copa Libertadores; quatro dias después marca el primer gol en la Liga frente Racing. Con la camiseta “Tricolor” recogerà 46 partidos y 12 goles en total, ganando el titulo de Uruguay en la temporada 2014-15.

Su talento no pasa inadvertido y en el verano de 2015 llega a Europa, al PSV Eindhoven, donde en poco tiempo se convierte en uno de los puntos de referencia del equipo; en los Paìses Bajos ganarà 2 Eredivisie (2015-16 y 2017-18) y 2 Supercopas (2015 y 2016). El dejà PSV después 154 partidos, incluyendo 19 en Champions League y 5 en Europa League, y 44 goles en total.

Hizo su debut en la Celeste el 10 de noviembre de 2017, en el amistoso de Varsovia frente Polonia. Hasta ahora, èl ha jugado 10 partidos y ha marcado 4 goles. Anteriormente habia participado en el Campeonato Sudamericano Sub-20 de 2015, organizado precisamente por Uruguay; el equipo terminò en tercer lugar (para él, 8 partidos y 5 goles). En el mismo ano, participiò al Campeonato Mundial Sub-20, organizado por Nueva Zelanda (4 partidos y 1 gol).

Pereiro es un jugador ofensivo particularmente polivalente; puede jugar al exterior, preferiblemente partendo de la derecha para llegar hasta el centro y tirar a puerta con el pie zurdo, pero tambien puede jugar como mediocampista ofensivo, asì que disfruta la vision de juego y su fuerte progresiòn, asì como su abilidad de moverse entre las lineas, sin dar puntos de referencia a la defensa. Fisico potente (1.88 por 80 kilos), buen dribbling, ràpido y bueno en los inserimentos en la area adversaria. Un jugador de gran calidad, joven pero al mismo tiempo con experiencia también a nivel internacional, que enriquece aùn más el equipo rossoblù.

Bienvenido a Cerdeña, Gastón!

--

Gastón Pereiro﻿ signs for Cagliari

Definitive transfer

Cagliari Calcio are delighted to announce the signing of the player Gastón Pereiro﻿. The player comes from PSV Eindhoven, as a definitive transfer and he signed a contract with an option of renewal until June 30, 2024.

Born in Montevideo on June 11th, 1995, he begins his career at Nacional, one of the biggest clubs of Uruguayan football. He debuts on first team on January 28th 2014, in a Copa Libertadores game; he scores his first goal in the Uruguayan Liga only four days after, in a match against Racing. He will play 46 games for “Tricolores” scoring 12 goals and he won the Uruguayan Liga in 2014-15.

His talent does not go unnoticed and in summer of 2015 he moves to Europe, at PSV Eindhoven, where he becomes soon one of the pillars of the team: in the Netherlands, he wins 2 Eredivisie (2015-16 and 2017-18) and 2 Supercups (2015 and 2016). He leaves PSV after playing 154 games, 19 in Champions League and 5 in Europa League, scoring 44 goals.

He makes his debut for Uruguay on November 10, 2017, in a friendly game versus Poland in Warsaw. So far he played 10 games and scored 4 goals. He previously had played the Under 20 South American Championhip back in 2015, a tournament organized by Uruguay; the team was third in the final ranking. In the same year, he played the Under 20 World Cup in New Zealand (4 games, 1 goal).

Pereiro is a particularly flexible offensive player; he can play both as a winger, preferably starting from the right to move to the centre of the field and shoot on goal with his left-handed foot, but also as a midfielder, where he can take advantage of his vision and pace, as well as the ability to move among the lines, leaving the defenders no reference points. Powerful physique (1.88 m tall by 80 kilos), good dribbling, fast and ready to get into the box. A player of great quality, young but at the same time already an expert also internationally, who arrives to elevate the Rossoblù squad.

Welcome to Sardinia, Gastón!﻿