Comunicato del Club
Il Cagliari Calcio prende con forza le distanze dagli sparuti, ma non meno deprecabili episodi verificatisi alla Sardegna Arena in occasione di Cagliari-Inter.
Il Club ribadisce una volta di più l'intenzione di individuare, isolare ed estromettere dalla propria casa gli ignoranti, anche fosse uno soltanto, che si rendono protagonisti di gesti e comportamenti deprecabili e totalmente agli antipodi dei valori che, con determinazione, il Cagliari Calcio porta avanti in ogni singola iniziativa. Quotidianamente.
Proprio Cagliari-Inter è stata, infatti, l'ennesima occasione dove ammirare il vero tifo, quello positivo e mai contro qualcuno. La nostra Curva Futura, primo settore in Italia ad essere costruito per ospitare i bambini, ha visto tanti sostenitori nerazzurri e rossoblù vivere insieme una splendida serata all'insegna della passione per il calcio.
La Società non accetta che si possa minimizzare quanto accaduto, ribadisce gli alti contenuti morali della sua gente, quella che alberga in tutti i settori dello stadio, ma respinge fermamente ogni accusa infamante e sciocchi stereotipi che non possono assolutamente essere indirizzati verso i tifosi del Cagliari e il popolo sardo.
Piena solidarietà a Romelu Lukaku e ancora più impegno per debellare una delle piaghe che affliggono il mondo del calcio e non solo. Ben sapendo, però, che la tecnologia da sola non basta, ma che l’impegno delle società necessita di un supporto reale da parte dei soggetti che operano nel mondo del calcio: dai veri tifosi agli stewards, dai media alle forze dell’ordine fino alla Lega Serie A e la FIGC. Il Cagliari Calcio vi chiede aiuto per vincere una battaglia che riguarda tutti. Nessuno escluso.
___________
Statement of the Club
About Lukaku's episode
Cagliari Calcio firmly rejects what happened Sunday night at the Sardegna Arena during the game vs. Inter Milan.
The Club underlines - once again - its intention to identify, isolate and ban those ignorant individuals whose shameful actions and behaviours are completely against those values that Cagliari Calcio strongly promotes in all their initiatives. Every single day.
Cagliari vs Inter Milan was the right occasion to appreciate and enjoy positive cheer, never addressed against anybody: in fact inside our “Curva Futura” - the first dedicated sector in Italy built to host children - both Inter Milan and Cagliari supporters enjoyed a lovely evening together in the name of their passion for football.
Cagliari Calcio does not want to underplay what occurred last night, endorses the respectable moral values of its people from all the stadium sections, but firmly rejects the outrageous charge and silly stereotypes addressed to Cagliari supporters and the Sardinian people, which are absolutely unacceptable.
Full solidarity to Romelu Lukaku and even stronger commitment toward annihilating one of the worst plagues that affects football and our world in general. However, as we are aware that technology is not enough, we believe our commitment needs a real support by the rest of the football stakeholders: starting from all the true supporters, to all the stewards in the stands, from police and security agents, passing to media and as well through Lega Serie A and FIGC. Cagliari Calcio is asking you all a solid help to win a battle that involves everyone. No one excluded.