I biglietti per Cagliari-Leeds

09 lug 2019

Tre campionati inglesi, una Coppa d’Inghilterra, una Coppa di Lega, due Community Shield, due Coppe delle Fiere: è il ricco palmares del Leeds United, uno dei club più importanti del Regno Unito, per tradizione e fascino.

I “Peacocks” saranno di scena sabato 27 luglio alla Sardegna Arena: un’amichevole di prestigio che segnerà il debutto del Cagliari davanti ai propri tifosi nella nuova stagione. Si affronteranno due club storici, nell’anno in cui Leeds sta festeggiando il suo Centenario. La partita avrà inizio alle ore 20.30.

Il Leeds United attualmente milita in Championship, la seconda serie inglese, ma parte con dichiarate ambizioni di tornare in Premier League. Per il Cagliari sarà un test interessante, contro un avversario di valore guidato da uno dei manager più quotati a livello internazionale, l’argentino Marcelo Bielsa, in passato anche CT della nazionale biancoceleste.

I biglietti sono in vendita nella biglietteria della Sardegna Arena, online e nelle ricevitorie abilitate. Tante le promozioni per i tifosi:

- Gli abbonati pagheranno 2€ in tutti i settori: l’offerta sarà disponibile esclusivamente presso la biglietteria della Sardegna Arena;

- Gli iscritti al programma Passione Casteddu per la stagione 19.20 avranno diritto ad uno sconto del 50% sulle tariffe intere (promozione valida alla Sardegna Arena e online);

- Gli Under 12 potranno entrare in tutti i settori dello stadio con solo 1€;

- Riduzioni per Donne, Over 65, Under 18 e Diversamente abili.

Calcio e solidarietà: il Club invita i suoi tifosi a scendere in campo al fianco dell’Avis. Chi si presenterà entro il 27 luglio al Centro trasfusionale di via Talete per donare il suo sangue avrà in omaggio un biglietto per assistere alla gara.

Tickets for Cagliari - Leeds

Saturday 27th of July at Sardegna Arena (8.30 pm)

Three Premier League, one FA cup, one EFL cup, two Community Shields and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cup: these are all the trophies won by Leeds United, one of the most important club in U.K in terms of tradition and history

The “Peacocks” will debut Saturday, July 27th at Sardegna Arena in a prestigious friendly game that will mark the opening season of Cagliari in front of their fans. Two historical clubs will face each other, in the year where Leeds United celebrates hundred years of history. Kick off time is 8.30pm local time.

Leeds United is currently playing in Championship, the second division in the English Football League with the aim to get back to Premier League shortly. For Cagliari will be an interesting opportunity to compete against a prestigious opponent trained by the Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa, considered on the of the most valuable managers internationally, previously Manager of the Argentina national team.

Tickets are available for purchase at the ticket office of Sardegna Arena, online and in the authorized retailer points. There will be many promotions for Cagliari fans:

- Season Ticket Holders will pay 2 Euro in all sectors of the arena: the offer will be exclusively available in the ticket office of Sardegna Arena.

- Members that renewed or subscribed Passione Casteddu for 2019-2020 season will have 50% off from the full ticket price (the offer will be available online and at the Sardegna Arena)

- U12 will pay only 1 Euro for all sectors of the Arena

- Discounts for Women, Over 65, U18 and disabled

Football and solidarity; the Club invites all fans to support the initiatives pursued by Avis. Fans that will show up within the 27th of July at the transfusion center in (via Talete) for blood donation will receive a free ticket for the game.