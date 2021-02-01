Sangowski al Cagliari

01 feb 2021

Un nuovo rinforzo per la Primavera rossoblù. Il Cagliari Calcio comunica di aver acquisito, in prestito con opzione di riscatto, il diritto alle prestazioni sportive del calciatore Jakub Sangowski che arriva dallo Zaglebie Sosnowiec.

Centravanti polacco di notevole prestanza fisica, è un classe 2002 nativo di Poznań. Sangowski ha mosso i primi passi nello Zaglebie Lubin per poi trasferirsi nel corso della scorsa stagione (dopo un avvio da 7 gol in 12 partite) al Lechia Gdansk. L'annata in corso è quella dello sbarco nel calcio professionistico con la maglia dello Zaglebie Sosnowiec. Va ad arricchire il reparto offensivo a disposizione di Alessandro Agostini in un campionato Primavera 1 che ha visto i rossoblù ripartire con due vittorie nelle prime due gare successive alla lunga sosta.

Benvenuto in Sardegna, Jakub!



Cagliari signs Sangowski

On loan with an option to definitive transfer



A new player for the Primavera. Cagliari Calcio announces it has acquired the sport performances of the player Jakub Sangowski. He has been signed from Zaglebie Sosnowiec, on loan with an option to definitive transfer.

A striker from Poland who has considerable physical strength, he was born in Poznań, in 2002.

Sangowski started his career at Zaglebie Lubin, then he moved past season to Lechia Gdansk, after scoring 7 goals in 12 games in the first part of the season.

On this season he played his first games in the professional football with Zaglebie Sosnowiec. He comes to enforce the line of the forwards, at Agostini's disposition in the Primavera 1 Championship, on which Rossoblù netted two victories out of the first two games following the last stop.

Welcome to Sardinia, Jakub!